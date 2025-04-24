Junta removes 750 rental flats from tourist market in Malaga city

Pilar Martínez Malaga / Jesús Hinojosa Thursday, 24 April 2025, 10:27 Compartir

Slowly but steadily, Andalucía's regional government has already taken 750 tourist homes off the market in Malaga. The action aims to remove the 1,249 that the city council has denounced for not complying with the conditions that rental properties should meet in order to operate in the tourism field.

The updated cancellation has been announced in the answer the Junta de Andalucía gave to left-wing political group Con Málaga, who were inquiring about the status of the 121 tourist homes located in the Torres de Martiricos. In August 2024, the city council announced that it would require the cancellation and deregistration of those flats, as well as that of another 999 tourist dwellings in other parts of the city. The municipal authority has ordered the cancellation of all tourist flats that were registered after the Junta's new regulation, which came into force on 22 February 2024.

In June 2024, Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, stated that, according to urban planning, only those flats that have access and supplies (electricity, water, telephone, etc.) independent from the rest of the building in which they are located could be registered as holiday homes. He also said that this instruction had a retroactive effect for those tourist flats that had been registered with the Junta since the entry into force of the new decree on holiday rentals, i.e. 22 February last year.

Malaga city council stated that control of the registration and cessation of these holiday rental properties is the responsibility of the regional ministry of tourism. Since the implementation of the new regulations, the city council has been receiving notifications of all new vacation rental registrations. These are forwarded to the municipal urban planning department, which is tasked with verifying whether the properties meet the required urban planning criteria. If they do not comply, the department recommends their cancellation.

It has been verified that, as of 26 March, the Junta has initiated the deregistration of 1,283 tourist dwellings in Malaga city. So far, the operation has led to the cancellation of 750 rental properties. On the occasion that there has been an objection, the city council has assured that it has sent 157 negative urban planning reports to owners who have appealed the cancellation. Within those 157 reports are also some that concern the flats in the Torre de Martiricos towers. It is expected that the number of cancelled properties in those buildings would rise to 891.

Of the 750 that the Junta has already taken off the market, 319 are located in the Centro district and 131 in the Carretera de Cádiz - the areas with the highest volume of properties cancelled.

Con Málaga's deputy spokesperson, Toni Morillas, publicly denounced that "since the entry into force of the Junta de Andalucía's decree and the municipal requirement of independent entry and supply to register a tourist property, 1,249 new tourist flats have been registered compared to only 750 that have been cancelled, which indicates a growth in the last year". She also expressed her concern that the most saturated area - the city centre - is the one that has also seen the highest growth, "with 528 new registrations, followed by El Palo with 226 and Carretera de Cadiz with 138".

SUR reported that the Junta had already cancelled 46 tourist homes in the Martiricos towers by 8 April, which was the first wave of de-registrations in the Andalusian tourism register. The Junta de Andalucía has stated that the list sent by the city council concerns 140 properties in these well-known towers. According to the regional government's promise, Torre de Martiricos will only be allowed to have 17 tourist properties registered, specifically those that were entered on the register before 22 February 2024. The rest of the flats are currently in different stages of the cancellation process, as some of them have objected too the order.

The rest are 74 flats that are in different stages of the process that is opened once allegations are presented. Specifically, 63 of them are currently within the period for contesting the city council's ruling, while another 11 have filed appeals.