Junta de Andalucía injects first 15 million euros into massive Málaga Auditorium project

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:27 Compartir

The Andalusian regional government's spokesperson for the economy Carolina España, announced on Saturday 15 March that the Junta de Andalucía has already paid Malaga city hall the first 15 million euros it promised to provide as a subsidy for the construction of the future Auditorium on the San Andrés port platform, as the first payment of a total of 25 million euros to be completed in the next two years.

The financing plan for this cultural facility foresaw that, of the more than 200 million euros it would cost, 100 million would be paid by public administrations, with the central government contributing 45 million, the Junta de Andalucía 25 million, Malaga city hall 20 million and the provincial Diputación de Málaga authority, 10 million. The other 100 million would be covered by sponsors and companies.

However, a day after the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, once again ruled out the participation of the central government in the financing of the auditorium, during his visit to the city on the occasion of the opening of the city's film festival, the España said the central government "is neither present nor expected" in this project, and accused it of "taking the people of Malaga for a ride".

"Malaga is one of the few cities in Spain that does not have an auditorium. In Valencia it was financed one hundred per cent by the Spanish government. We are not asking it to do that, but we are asking it to contribute. What about Malaga and the people of Malaga? To send billions of euros for the privileged financing of Catalonia, yes", argued Carolina España, who asked the central government "to reflect and change its mind".

"We have to start looking south," she pointed out. "It is as if the Junta were to say: as we are building the metro, we are not going to collaborate in the auditorium, nor in the remodelling of La Rosaleda, nor are we going to carry out hydraulic drought work? "España concluded that the central government "is turning its back on the people of Malaga".