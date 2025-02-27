Junta seeks to make Malaga the new National Cybersecurity Centre

Cristina Vallejo Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:26 Compartir

Andalucía's regional government seeks approval from Spain's central government to make Malaga the headquarters of the future National Cybersecurity Centre. The announcement came on Tuesday 25 February, when regional minister Antonio Sanz described Malaga as the perfect ecosystem, positioned as "the main axis of cybersecurity". It was in January that the Council of Ministers approved the draft bill for the Cybersecurity Coordination and Governance Law, establishing the national centre as the sole authority on the matter in the country.

"We do not have all the information yet, but taking into account that they want to disperse the national centres throughout the country, we believe that Malaga absolutely meets the requirements," said minister Sanz during the Andalusian cybersecurity meeting on Tuesday.

Sanz then outlined some of the characteristics that, in his opinion, make Malaga the best location for the new national centre: it is one of the most modern international cities in the world, well-connected by land, sea and air; it also has the TechPark, which already comprises 687 companies and infrastructures for an ideal digital environment; and it is also a destination for major projects such as the IMEC nanoelectronics hub, which will work on the manufacture of semiconductors.

Although one of the main problems of cybersecurity is that there is a lack of specialised personnel, Sanz highlighted the role of the University of Malaga in the field. It was the first university in Spain to offer a degree in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. In addition, the institution is looking at launching postgraduate studies in the field.

Sanz also described some of Malaga's other advantages: good internet connection, the climate, the open nature of the people and the safety of citizens. It comes as no surprise that Malaga was the first city in the Costa del Sol to be crowned as the ideal destination for digital nomads. Finally, Sanz referenced the upcoming International Cybersecurity Congress, which further puts the name of the city "in the cybersecurity vocabulary of the world".

In support of the city's new ambitions, mayor Francisco de la Torre said that the municipal government will present an initiative at the plenary session held on Thursday 27 February, which seeks to turn the central government's attention to this request. As explained by De la Torre, the motion calls on all levels of government to coordinate cybersecurity efforts and collaborate on establishing the new body. "It must be Malaga; the city can play a key role in making Spain the most cyber-secure country in the world," said the mayor, highlighting that the city has more than enough qualities to be "the best and most opportune option" for the location of the new centre's headquarters. De la Torre also commented on some of the uncertainties which the initiative is facing at the moment, such as what space the new facilities will need, as well as the timetable.

This request, the minister said, is "one more step in the development of digital cybersecurity" of the Andalusian regional government. Sanz added that, within the framework of the Andalusian digital law, which will develop rights and guarantees for cyber life, the Andalusian Cybersecurity Agency will be created. This new organisation will seek to provide a better service and greater performance against cyber attacks, especially in areas such as intelligent mobility and health.

10.5 billion dollars are expected to be generated by cybercrime industry worldwide this year

Sanz made the announcements at the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre in Malaga - a "bastion of the Junta's cybersecurity strategy". "We have to confront these criminal groups," he said, because cybercrime is "the most lucrative of illegal activities". The regional minister cited studies that have estimated that the cybercrime industry could generate 10.5 billion dollars in 2025, "a figure far greater than the GDP of many countries". In the case of Spain, the figure is ten times the national GDP.

Sanz said that the cybersecurity centre had managed more than 11,200 incidents in 2024, which is an increase of 43% compared to 2023. This makes for roughly 900 incidents per month, 70% of which present a high or medium risk. "Cybercriminals are acting more, but thanks to these centres we can detect, prevent and respond much more and better to incidents," he said. "The inauguration of this centre was one of the milestones of the Junta's digital transformation, based on the conviction that the more digital life, the more digital security," he stated. The Junta's budget for its cybersecurity strategy is 74 million euros.