Police at the scene on Tuesday morning. Marilú Báez
Police investigate suicide pact theory after Ukrainian couple plunge from eighth-floor window in Malaga
112 incident

The bodies of the pair in their sixties were discovered by a teenage girl walking to school in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood of the city

Juan Cano / María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 15:25

Police are investigating the case of the man and the woman who were found dead after falling from the eighth floor of the flat they were renting. Until the autopsy report is released, nothing can be concluded with certainty, but the main theory talks about a suicide pact.

The deceased, 64 and 60, respectively, were from Ukraine. The incident happened around 7.40am on 1 April. The married couple shared a flat with another Ukrainian woman in the Alondra building in the Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood in Malaga city.

Although neighbours reported having heard a loud bang, almost "like an explosion", the bodies were discovered by a teenage girl who was walking to school. In a state of shock, she told a mechanic working in a nearby garage about what she had seen.

Police officers, the fire brigade and an ambulance attended the scene after receiving the worker's call to the 112 emergency services number. However, nothing could be done for the couple - both were pronounced dead at the scene. While all hypotheses remain open, a suicide pact is the main theory. The autopsy report is yet to be released.

Hardly anyone had ever spoken to the couple. Associations say that many Ukrainians who have moved to another country since the start of Russia's invasion of the country suffer once "programmes or aid come to an end". "They have no choice, but to live in a room. Moreover, when they reach a certain age, they can't even find work and not all of them dare to take the step of asking for help. In Ukraine, they were people with a good standard of living". Help in the form of psychological care is often offered by Spanish-speaking professionals, which makes the process difficult.

