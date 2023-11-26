The food truck of the best chef in the world, Dabiz Muñoz, returns to Malaga for Christmas

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dabiz Muñoz's chicken waffle.
The award-winning chef from Madrid has updated his menu offering more options than before, including a new succulent chicken waffle

Marina Martínez

Malaga

Sunday, 26 November 2023, 19:23

Award-winning chef Dabiz Muñoz has returned to Malaga city for Christmas with his famous food truck and gourmet burgers.

The talent, who just bagged best chef in the world title for the third consecutive year at the Best Chef Awards in Madrid on Tuesday 21 November, brought his 'takeaway' brand GoXO food truck to the city this Thursday 30 November. He said the truck, called Pollos Muñoz, offers something completely new this year. It will be parked outside El Corte Inglés until 5 January and be open every day between 1-11pm.

The food truck, painted yellow this year, is parked in front of El Corte Inglés. Miguel Fernandez

"We bring an offer based 100% on fried chicken with the special way we have done it in GoXO with a pressure fryer that allows us to get that hyper-crispy crust on the outside and very juicy meat inside," the three-Michelin star chef told SUR.

Three options to choose from

The updated menu has three options. Chicken waffle: free-range chicken breast marinated in brine and fried, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, yuzu with cherry tomato ketchup, crispy bacon and pickle (17.50 euros). Chicken burger: free-range chicken breast marinated in brine and fried, gouda cheese, Mediterranean buffalo sauce of chipotle and paprika from La Vera with Japanese tartar and arugula (16.50 euros).

Free-range chicken wings: sweet and sour lemon grass, truffle emulsion and sesame (12 euros). On the side, there will be grilled potatoes with new sauces to choose from between chilialioli and lemon, Cantonese barbecue with vine shoot and five spices, and mango, yellow chili and toasted butter (5.50 euros). For dessert, he has the Pedroche cheesecake and the fluid chocolate sponge cake (11 euros each).

