Flightradar image showing the path of the aircraft. SUR
Flight from Malaga to New York diverted to Portugal due to &#039;technical issue&#039;
Air travel

Flight from Malaga to New York diverted to Portugal due to 'technical issue'

The aircraft had 163 passengers and eight crew members on board and the pilot turned the aircraft around as it started to cross the Atlantic

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 23 September 2024, 10:21

A plane flying from Spain's Costa del Sol to New York in the United States of America was diverted to Lisbon in Portugal due to a 'technical issue' on Saturday 21 September.

United Airlines confirmed to SUR that the flight had to be rerouted to the Portuguese capital "to attend to a technical problem". The flight was then cancelled and did not continue to the US.

United Airlines flight B752 took off from Malaga Airport around 10 am. However, just over an hour into the journey and as it was starting to cross the Atlantic ocean, the pilot turned the aircraft around and it landed in Lisbon, according to flight data available on Flightradar24.

It was scheduled to take off again around 12.20pm local time, but it was eventually decided that it needed to be cancelled. United Airlines told SUR that passengers affected were provided with hotel rooms and meal vouchers.

"The passengers were then being accommodated on the next available flights to get them to their destination as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, had 163 passengers on board and eight crew members. They finally reached their destination on Sunday 22 September.

