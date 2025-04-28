First Malaga-based cruise ship starts its journey from city's Palmeral quay

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Monday, 28 April 2025, 16:19 Compartir

The first 100% Malaga cruise ship began its journey on Sunday 27 April. Alma Cruceros's Ocean Victory departed from the Palmeral de las Sorpresas quayside, the area of the port closest to the city centre.

The inauguration was attended by the presidents of all the Andalusian ports, where the ship is to call, and president of the provincial authority Francisco Salado, among others. The ceremony was led by head of the Port Authority of Malaga Carlos Rubio.

Although the ship had already done a maiden voyage from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to the Costa del Sol, that was more of a positioning trip. For its first official route, the cruise ship will sail along the Andalusian coast (Seville, Cadiz, Almeria, Huelva, Algeciras, Ceuta and Melilla). Future routes include trips from Barcelona along the Côte d'Azur, Corsica, Sardinia and the Balearic Islands.

The vessel was built in October 2021. After being used for other purposes, it has been reconfigured to offer "boutique" type of tours, as defined by Elisardo Sánchez, president of Alma Cruceros, with fewer passengers, who could enjoy an experience closer to that of a large yacht.

Ocean Victory is 104 metres long and is equipped with 93 double exterior cabins, the vast majority of which (85%) have balconies. Its maximum capacity is 186 passengers - much smaller than that of larger commercial cruise ships. The cuisine of the ship has been designed by Michelin-starred chefs Martín Berasategui and Paolo Casagrande, which further positions the vessel as a premium product. Prices start at 5,000 euros for a double cabin.

Sustainability

Ocean Victory is a ship designed with "commitment to the environment", according to Elisardo Sánchez. In addition to the inverted bow, it is equipped with hybrid electric engines, with consumption of up to 60% less than a conventional cruise ship, making it the tourist vessel with the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger. In addition, it has water recycling and waste management systems.

Under the slogan "get to know Andalucía from the sea", the company has focused on marketing among potential Latin American customers, who are very interested in getting to know the Andalusian port cities. In addition to promotion through travel agents in America, marketing relies on the website (almacruceros.com), where all the routes are already available.

The cruise ship divides shares among Alma Cruises (59%), Unicaja Foundation (35%) and three of the company's directors (6%).