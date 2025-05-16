Cross returns to Malaga's Plaza San Juan de Dios after vandal damage

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 18:51 Compartir

Plaza San Juan de Dios, in the centre of Malaga, has recovered its emblematic cross. The city council began working on repositioning the repaired cross in its usual location this Thursday.

The cross suffered damage after being vandalised last August. According to witnesses, a group of tourists had climbed on top of it to take a photo, causing the structure to collapse.

The city council ordered new protective glass and the cross was repainted. Initial planning established that the cross would be back in its place sooner, but repair work took longer than expected due to the scope of the project.

The intervention consisted of cleaning the different layers of the metal part of the piece; dismantling the most eroded parts; welding the affected parts; dismantling the base and building a new support; priming with a layer of anti-rust paint; replacing the broken glass and cleaning the entire parts; installing and assembling new wiring; and final painting with a special anti-rust enamel in the same colour as the original. The nine-month-long process was completed at the end of April.

Pulleys for assembly

Once it was restored, the next step was to reassemble the sculpture in Plaza San Juan de Dios. According to Quibla - the company responsible for the repair, - this process is complex due to the narrow surrounding streets, which make it difficult for machinery to access the square. For that reason, the assembly has been carried out manually, using pulleys installed on the balconies of the surrounding buildings and a special system.

The cross is closely linked to the Hospitaller Order of Saint John of God and its work in the city. The main objective of this foundation was the treatment and care for the sick and vulnerable through the inauguration of a hospital in the city in the 12th century.