Malaga court sentences two brothers to nine years in prison for brutal murder of homeless Irish man

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 16:08 Compartir

A court in Malaga has sentenced the two brothers who killed a homeless man at La Malagueta beach on 12 March 2022 to nine and a half years in prison. In addition, they will have to pay 150,000 euros compensation to the man's family.

The victim was from Cork, Ireland, and had been homeless in Malaga for some time. On the night of the incident, the two perpetrators, who had previously been convicted for property crimes, were also stealing from beach bars on the Paseo Marítimo Ruíz Picasso. Around 5.40am, they stumbled upon the man, who was sleeping under the influence of alcohol near the Antonio Martín restaurant. They approached him and tried to steal from his backpack, which contained a wallet with 200 euros in cash and a mobile phone.

The victim woke up and tried to prevent the theft, but he could barely defend himself due to the influence of alcohol. The two brothers kicked him and violently hit his head with a stone, which ultimately caused a fatal cerebral haemorrhage and his death.

The two defendants reached a plea bargain with the prosecution team before the trial. They admitted their participation in the crime of murder and robbery with violence.

The judges considered mitigating factors, including the perpetrators' drug addiction and a comparable condition of mental abnormality. However, the bench also took into account the aggravating factor of relapse into criminal behavior, as both brothers had prior convictions for robbery.