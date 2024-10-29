Junta de Andalucía to bail out University of Malaga with a 40-million-euro lifeline

Alberto Gómez Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 20:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía is finalising its rescue plan for the University of Malaga (UMA), which is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. The regional government has made an extraordinary loan of more than 40 million euros available to the academic institution so that it can meet its debts and maintain its essential expenses, according to sources from both the regional government and the university. The loan, which will be formalised in the next few days, will provide a lifeline in the midst of a situation that was beginning to be suffocating due to the UMA's cash flow problems, with a deficit exceeding 27 million euros.

Without cash and with accounts in the red, the university is in the worst financial situation since its foundation in 1972. The repeated use of surplus cash without authorisation from the Junta - more than 70 million euros from 2019 to last year - and several, huge, vanity building projects have ruined the UMA in recent years. This is a surprising situation considering that in 2018 the University had a surplus of more than 162 million euros. The new rector, Teo López Navarrete, was categorical in his speech at the opening ceremony for the academic year: "Our economic situation is dire." He added some words of warning to the Junta: "We urgently need the necessary support for the university to continue to be what society deserves."

"Long" repayment period

That support has now arrived. The loan offered by the Junta does not have zero interest, as demanded by the UMA, but sets "very favourable conditions" to be made public soon, with a "comfortable" repayment period of over ten years and an "advantageous" rate of interest at a percentage yet to be specified. The agreement is "on the verge of being finalised", according to SUR sources, and will presumably be made public at a ceremony to be attended by the rector and the heads of the two regional ministries involved: Economy and Finance (Carolina España) and Universities (José Carlos Gómez Villamandos). In recent months, especially since the change in the UMA's governing team, the meetings in search of solutions have not stopped. The Junta is making the granting of the credit conditional on the fact that the unauthorised remainder of the funds will no longer be used and the UMA, for its part, is demanding greater funding and "equality" with private universities, as well as highlighting that it has already implemented a 15-million-euro adjustment plan.

The use of surplus funds without authorisation from the Junta is a trend that began in 2019 and continued until last year despite warnings from the regional government. In a letter addressed to the previous rector, José Ángel Narváez, the regional government warned of these expenses, as well as requesting "actions to correct this deviation." The Junta called for "the implementation of preventive measures" and even warned of "the consequences" available under the law in the event of the University not doing something about it. All these warnings went unheeded to the point that, in 2023, bills for cleaning and security were left unpaid, debts were run up with builders and even no share payouts were made, as confirmed by sources from both the Junta and the UMA. Now some of these cases are in court. Acciona, for example, is claiming more than 26 million euros and has requested an embargo as a precautionary measure in the face of the university's non-payments for work done by the construction company, as well as compensation for damages.

In recent months there have been many voices calling for support for the UMA, some as authoritative as that of Bernardo Quintero, Google guru and a major tech figure in Malaga. In a letter of support published in SUR he stated that he trusts that the Junta "will know how to recognise the strategic value" of the university. Malaga's mayor, Francisco (Paco) de la Torre, although critical of "improper management", also extended the city council's hand for "the use of resources and land", confident that "a balance can be reached" despite the fact that there are no "miraculous solutions."