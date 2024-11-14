Templus invests 15 million to buy and expand Malaga's largest data centre

Nuria Triguero Malaga Thursday, 14 November 2024, 17:16

Data centres, those buildings filled with cables and servers that underpin digital businesses, have become a sought-after asset for investors. The accelerated process of digitisation since the pandemic and the demanding computing capacity requirements of the artificial intelligence and gaming industries are among the reasons behind the boom in data centres around the world. And Spain has several conditions that make it fertile ground for these infrastructures: the growth of this infrastructure in Spain is due to factors such as the availability of renewable energy, the comparatively low cost of energy and a highly developed fibre optic network.

Against this backdrop, a new and ambitious Spanish-owned operator in this sector has started operating this year: Templus, which claims to be "the first regional, sustainable and cutting-edge data centre platform in southern Europe". It was born with a multi-million dollar capital injection provided by the ICG fund. "We are focused on Spain and Portugal, within the segment of medium-sized data centres with a regional scope," CEO Nacho Velilla said, in a statement to SUR. "There are several large companies that are focusing their expansion in Madrid and Barcelona, but our philosophy is that the data centre should be located close to the customers: we advocate the democratisation of data," he added.

As part of this approach, the company has chosen Malaga as a priority location for its expansion due to its "strength as a technology hub". That is why it acquired the largest existing data centre in the city, which belonged to Avatel, and has tripled its power, bringing it up to 3 megawatts. To do so, it has invested 15 million euros.

The data centre, located in the Guadalhorce industrial estate, has been adapted to provide services to public and private sector clients, extending its surface area to 2,200 square metres, including the construction of a new technical room. "This renovated data centre is equipped with the highest standards of sustainability, with 100 per cent use of renewable energy and solar panels for self-consumption. With all this, Templus Malaga obtains TIER III certification, the highest awarded to a data centre in terms of efficiency and management," Velilla explained.

It is a facility that has more than a hundred clients, including around twenty telecommunications operators and more than 15 managed services companies. This investment can be expanded in the future, as the centre has room for further expansion. "It is a living infrastructure," Velilla said.

Target: five to eight data centres

Malaga is one of the five data centres with which Templus started its activity last May, together with locations such as Madrid and Seville, with a total installed capacity of 15MW. "By the end of the year we want to have eight," the CEO added.

"This project reinforces Templus' position as a technological benchmark in Andalucía and positions this centre as a key pillar in the digital transformation of the region. With this investment we are not only strengthening our infrastructure, but also contributing to the economic and digital development of Malaga, providing companies and public bodies in the region with access to advanced data storage and management services," Velilla said.