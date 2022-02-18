Tech forum puts spotlight on Malaga as an innovation hub It was suggested at the international event that the Costa city could overtake Madrid and Catalonia

Group photo of the institutions and businesses which promote the event. / SALVADOR SALAS

A top technology forum held in Malaga this week has put further focus on the Costa city as a future leading centre of digital innovation.

The Transfiere forum is portrayed as the main meeting place for the south of Europe for research, development and investigation experts and was held in the city's congress centre on Wednesday and Thursday.

Organisers said that there were attendees from 45 countries with 130 activities and 40 investment funds and 85 startup firms.

The Spanish-organised event is backed by Malaga TechPark.

Speaking at one of the events, Joaquín Segovia, southern area director at Telefónica, explained that, "Digitalisation has come in as a fundamental part of the [economic] recovery". He added that Transfiere "is no longer a Malaga forum but an international forum".

The president of the Junta de Andalucía regional government said at the event, "[The region] is aiming to overtake Madrid and Catalonia, a challenge that we will meet within a prudent period of time."