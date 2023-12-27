Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club opens its doors to bring the best of flamenco to the city

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 17:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

This theater represents a new cultural landmark in the city, dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich legacy of flamenco, committed to authenticity and artistic quality, and located in the heart of Málaga, open 365 days a year.

The cultural space, located at Calle Lazcano, 5 (Sala "Theatro Club"), will transform daily into a flamenco oasis for those seeking the magic of this universal art. Here, in the heart of Málaga, you will find the perfect fusion of a theatrical experience and the improvisation of a tablao.

Under the name "Esencia", the theater will offer three live performances daily, each lasting 60 minutes, allowing spectators to choose the time that best suits their schedule. The schedule will be at 5:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:30 PM. "Esencia" will take the audience through various styles of flamenco, such as Abandolaos, typical Malaga songs, Garrotín, Soleá, Seguiriya, Alegría, and the essential Fin de Fiesta by Bulería as the closing act.

Every week, Teatro Flamenco Málaga will present a new lineup featuring prominent figures in flamenco, consisting of five artists, including a guitarist, two singers, and male and female dancers, under the artistic direction of Úrsula Moreno and Antonio Andrade.

Stellar Cast at the Opening

In the inaugural week, renowned Málaga flamenco dancers Úrsula Moreno and José Galvañ will participate, accompanied by the mastery of guitarist Antonio Andrade (Seville) and the captivating voices of Rocío López (Málaga) and David Bastidas (Granada). Together, they will deliver a memorable performance capturing the pure essence and tradition of flamenco.

Úrsula Moreno, one of the most emblematic and international artists from Málaga, began her career after completing her studies in dance and drama at the Real Conservatorio de Música y Danza de Málaga, refining her skills with prominent masters in Madrid and Seville. Her career took her to all five continents, conquering countries such as Mexico, China, Thailand, the United States, Oman, Russia, Australia, Morocco, India, Singapore, and all of Europe.

Úrsula Moreno. SUR

As a soloist and choreographer of the "Compañía Flamenca Antonio Andrade", she created successful productions such as "Noches de Amor," "Kathak Flamenco," "Vaya con Dios," "Lluvia de Tierra" (premiered at the 5th Flamenco Biennial of Málaga), and "Tagoreando." She also starred in the shows "Mi Carmen Flamenca," "Torera," and "Flamenco Suite." Under the direction of Cristina Hoyos and John Axelrod, she played the role of Carmen in the "Homenaje a Carmen" project with the Real Orquesta Sinfónica de Sevilla. Her latest work, "Flamenco meets Tango," was commissioned by the Royal Opera House of Muscat in Oman. As a film actress, she appeared in Rafael Robles "Rafatal's" movies "La vida por encima" and "La llave."

As a teacher and coordinator of the "Cursos Internacionales de La Puebla de Cazalla" (Seville), the "Centro Cultural & Flamenco Úrsula Moreno," and a guest lecturer at dance schools worldwide, she imparts her knowledge, motivation, and philosophy from her extensive career to flamenco art lovers.

She is the co-founder of Teatros Flamencos in Madrid and Sevilla, created in collaboration with Javier and Antonio Andrade. Now, she takes on the artistic direction of Teatro Flamenco Málaga, fulfilling her biggest professional dream.

Special Rates for the Malaga Community

As part of the commitment to the local community, Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club offers special rates for Málaga residents and children (6 to 12 years old), only €15. In addition, students and those over 65 can enjoy this experience for €22. The general rate is €29.

Tickets for Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club can be obtained at www.teatroflamencomalaga.com at the box office from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM, from Monday to Sunday, and by phone at +34 621 629 489.

Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the authentic essence of flamenco in this new Málaga cultural hub.