Sydney Opera House architects to design pavilions for Malaga Expo 27 The announcement comes just a month before the final decision on which city will host the event is made

The same designers famous for the iconic Sydney Opera House have been awarded the contract to draw up initial designs for the 'ring' that will house the Expo 2027 pavilions if the city is chosen to host the international event.

A month away from the final decision on which city will be selected, Malaga City Council selected London-based firm Ove Arup to draw up the preliminary design for the 'ring', planned for the Buenavista site, on the outskirts of the city.

The firm, which has a presence in 37 countries, also helped design the Los Angeles cathedral and the Pompidou Centre in Paris. In Malaga, Ove Arup played a role in the refurbishment of the Palacio de los Condes de Buenavista to house the Picasso Museum 20 years ago.

The enormous ring-shaped building would be constructed, some 560 metres in diameter, and would house three themed pavilions (citizenship, innovation and the environment) around a central space for gardens. There would also be restaurants and a theatre with space for 3,000 spectators at the site.