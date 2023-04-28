Swedish online gaming giant opens office in Malaga city The new division will be in charge of developing the websites for all brands of the group, which has recently been bought by MGM

The swedish company will set up an office on calle Victoria.

Swedish gaming giant LeoVegas has just landed in Malaga with the opening of its subsidiary in Spain. The sports betting and online casino services provider will soon occupy a building on Calle Victoria.

The Malaga office will be staffed by a team of 15 people and will be responsible for developing the websites of all the group's brands.

These brands include LeoVegas.com, BetUK.co.uk, GoGoCasino.com and Expekt.se, which are live in countries including Spain, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Ireland and Canada. There are no plans to open any gambling venues in the city.

LeoVegas was acquired last September by US company MGM Resorts International, although the decision to move to Malaga was taken before the deal was finalised. It was announced at the time that the purchase was part of the American group's strategy to increase its online gaming footprint worldwide.

The firm is already operating in Malaga in a coworking office on Calle Larios and its intention is to grow to 40 staff before the end of the year.