Surge in demand for storage facilities in Malaga province

Demand for storage rooms and facilities is surging across Europe, including Malaga province.

The Andalucian port city has become one of the points of greatest demand, leading to the creation of companies such as Trasteros Plus, a firm from Malaga which started ten years ago on Avenida Juan XXIII and now has five storage centres throughout the province.

According to data from the Spanish Self Storage Association (AESS), the storage room business in Europe was currently one of the most promising in the real estate market with an annual investment of 650 million euros.

The sector is expected to generate a turnover close to 3.8 billion euros by 2026 in Europe, compared to 2.99 billion euros in 2020.

The number of centres of this type has grown by 70% in Europe in the past five years to reach a global figure of 5,435 with 11.5 million square metres of storage space.

This new generation of storage spaces, known as 'self storage', offer services with 24/7 access, advanced security systems, insurance, moving services or the sale of packing supplies. As explained by the national association, they can also provide temperature and humidity control services, van rental, tools for transporting belongings within the centre, logistics services, personal attention, home collection and delivery, coworking areas, and individual alarm for each box, 'smart locker' systems and the destruction of documents, among others.

Malaga firm, Trasteros Plus, which is meeting the demand in the province has four storage centres in Malaga city, in Juan XXIII, Avenida de los Guindos, Calle San Millán and La Princesa, and outside the city in Las Lagunas de Mijas.

"Since our beginnings, our philosophy has been to locate in 100 per cent of urban areas in order to integrate into the city, and to offer a variety of sizes to adapt to all needs, from one square metre to 50 square metre furniture repositories,” the company pointed out.

Rentals were offered "from one euro per day" with services ranging from a locker to store suitcases, to large warehouses that can service online businesses, or companies.

The company added there was increasing demand by freelancers and companies.

"This is due to the flexibility we have with respect to renting a warehouse or premises. Our rental warehouses do not have any type of permanence and the space can be reduced or extended depending on the needs,” it said.

Spain is currently the third most important market in Europe with a total of 580 self-storage centres, only beaten by the United Kingdom with 2,060 and France, which has 650 centres according to data from the European federation, Fedessa.