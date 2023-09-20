Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Security tags on bottles of olive oil on a supermarket shelf. SUR
Supermarkets in Spain beef up security as shoplifting thefts rocket
Crime

Supermarkets in Spain beef up security as shoplifting thefts rocket

Some chains have reinforced the presence of guards in the stores and others have chosen to security tag the products that have risen the most in price

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 10:00

Compartir

Supermarkets in Malaga province are ramping up security measures to prevent thefts as the cost for groceries continue to hit people's pockets.

SUR can reveal that security is no longer limited to just access points at supermarkets, but now, guards hired from private companies patrol aisles and monitor the checkout lines. In some cases, products on the shelves have even been security tagged, particularly bottles of olive oil which have seen high price hikes in the past year.

More than 642,500 shoplifting thefts were recorded in Spain in 2022, representing a year-on-year growth of 30.2%. The trend has continued this year, with an increase of 12% in the first quarter

When questioned about the issue, workers and managers across various stores said that beefed up security measures allowed them to work with a greater peace of mind. "Many times they are at the entrance, others in the checkout area or walking through the aisles to give a sense of security," they said in a supermarket in Malaga city.

A security guard monitors the aisles inside a supermarket in Malaga city. SUR

The decision to place alarms on olive oil bottles is also new, and a measure that the Día supermarket chain has adopted. According to its company policy, all products that exceed eight euros must be alarmed. "We have done it since there has been this significant price increase," said a worker. The five-litre containers currently cost 35.75 euros.

Unknown losses

Maskom stores do not have permanent security, but they hire guards when they find that the number of "unknown losses" - as they call thefts -increase for no apparent reason. "If there is a small spike, we try to stop it by hiring security, as it is the only way," said Sergio Cuberos, general manager of the Malaga chain.

A total of 800 million euros a year is lost by stores due to theft, which represents 0.75% of total turnover, according to national data in Spain. The most common stolen products are sliced, especially hams and high-value cold meats, perfumes and alcoholic beverages. "These are products that can be easily hidden," Cuberos said. He added that they are not thefts committed out of desperation, but carried out by "specialised gangs".

General director of an Andalusian food and business confederation Alvaro Gonzalez Zafra, said supermarkets had few means to prevent thefts. "We find ourselves in a situation of great defenselessness with respect to multi-offenders; it is something we have denounced on many occasions." "It is not punished as it should be," he added.

More than 642,500 shoplifting thefts were recorded in Spain in 2022, representing a year-on-year growth of 30.2%, according to government data. The trend has continued this year, with an increase of 12% in the first quarter.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New British owners take over well-known international college on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Maritime search and rescue service offers new theory on what happened to missing paddleboarders on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 World Cup footballer Jenni Hermoso issues strongly-worded statement and accuses Spanish football federation of intimidation and threats
  4. 4 Solheim Cup 2023: three days, two teams and a lot of prestige at stake
  5. 5 New women's football coach heads to Valencia with just six players and waits for rest of Spain's called-up national squad to arrive
  6. 6 Gibraltar man becomes first electric scooter rider to be charged and sentenced with drink-drive offence
  7. 7 More than 350 people take part in Mijas basic income and training initiative
  8. 8 Tickets go on sale for streamer-led seven-a-side tournament finals taking place in Malaga
  9. 9 Supermarkets in Spain beef up security as shoplifting thefts rocket
  10. 10 Torremolinos hosts annual pet competition in lead up to San Miguel fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad