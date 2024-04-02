Super-luxury expedition cruise ship Seabourn Venture docks in Malaga for very first time

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 15:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Port of Malaga has started its high season with a very special visit: the first docking in the city of the super-luxury cruise ship Seabourn Venture. It is a unique ship, with a design that pays tribute to the remote destinations that this shipping company has visited, and with elements for a very special expedition trip. As a result, the almost 300 passengers can enjoy journeys under the sea aboard the two custom-made submarines available on this ship, which also has 24 dinghies to accommodate all its passengers at once and allow a fully immersive experience, as well as other means of getting around such as kayaks, mountain bikes and electric bicycles.

This cruise ship, only available to select tourists, is owned by Seabourn Cruise Line and stands out for its hull, built by the Cimar shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogaro and fitted out by T. Mariotti in Genoa. The ship is 172 metres long and was launched in 2021, after two years of construction.

To get an idea of the cost of a stay on this cruise ship, it is enough to know that a nine-day trip around the Mediterranean departing from Barcelona next Friday costs, with a special offer price, 6,600 euros.

The ship for top-end passengers has ten decks and 132 cabins, all with terraces and suites. It has a crew of 120 people and 27 expedition experts for unforgettable experiences in nature, after a trip in zodiacs, or at the bottom of the sea.

Malaga port authority explained that this first stopover will be followed by others from MSC Cruises, Cunard, Silversea, Virgin Cruises and Celebrity Cruises. It pointed out that more than half of the stopovers planned from April to June, which make up the first part of the high season for cruises in Malaga, are luxury and premium ships. Furthermore, it emphasised that the majority of the eight stopovers in base that are planned between April and June belong to this type of exclusive company, mainly Star Clippers, SeaCloud and Seadream, which are planning some overnight stays.

In this new high season, some 142,055 passengers are expected to arrive in 98 stopovers.