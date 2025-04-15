Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Cautivo procession, passing through the streets of Malaga on Monday. Hugo Cortés
How much money do the spectacular Semana Santa processions bring into Malaga?
Semana Santa 2025

How much money do the spectacular Semana Santa processions bring into Malaga?

A UMA university study has revealed the surprising economic impact of Holy Week in the city

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 14:16

The chair of religious brotherhood studies at the University of Malaga presented a study on the economic impact of the "brotherhood industry" in Malaga during a ceremony held on Monday 14 April - Holy Monday. The reference year of the analysis is 2024, when Malaga received an economic impact of 39.7 million euros during the Holy Week and its respective activities.

The conference was attended by UMA rector Teodomiro López, Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, city-born actor and director Antonio Banderas and director of chair of brotherhood studies Benjamín del Alcázar, along with other representatives of Malaga entities.

The event also saw the presentation of the IX Research Awards of the brotherhood studies board. The prizes are awarded to the best doctoral thesis and the best final project in studies related to the social, cultural and economic questions of the Holy Week.

Presentation of the report on the Holy Week in Malaga. SUR

The economic study analyses the impact generated, not by visitors, but by what has come to be known as the "cofrade industry": in other words, the economic movement generated by the brotherhoods and fraternities in Malaga.

Good relationship

Teodomiro López highlighted the collaboration between the UMA and the Lágrimas y Favores foundation, the director of which is Antonio Banderas, in "putting knowledge at the service of society".

Malaga-born actor and activist Banderas congratulated the members of the chair for the preparation of a study that is a very useful tool for analysing the impact generated by the Holy Week in all its aspects.

The mayor also congratulated the authors of the study and the Lagrimas y Favores foundation for promoting such social work. He also dedicated a few words to the award winners and thanked them for venturing into the field of analysing the Holy Week's contributions.

