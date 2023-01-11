Still no arrival date for metro to Malaga city centre Juanma Moreno has announced that 56 million euros will be allocated to the new line to the Hospital Civil

The Andalusian regional government will put out to tender the first section of the extension of Malaga's Metro Line 2 to the Hospital Civil between the River Guadamedina and Calle Hilera, with a budget of 56.65 million euros next February. This was announced on Wednesday morning in Malaga by the president of the regional government, Juanma Moreno.

Moreno, speaking at a breakfast briefing at ‘Forum Europa Tribuna Andalucía’, reiterated that the 1.8-kilometre-long extension, with three stations, will be fully underground, as promised to the mayor of the city, Francisco de la Torre, and residents' associations in the district through which this section will run.

However Moreno did not specify a date for the supposedly imminent opening of the line that will take the metro into the city centre. He said that the safety tests "have taken longer than we expected" but are "practically finished".

"Therefore, as soon as possible, this extension of the underground to the heart of Malaga will become a reality, which will double the current demand,” Moreno said.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía with authorities in Nerja on Wednesday. / Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Later on Wednesday president went on to visit the Roman villa Antiopa in Rincón de la Victoria and Nerja, where he promised to speed up the process of awarding the contract for the construction of a much-needed desalination plant in the Axarquía.