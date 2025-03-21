Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival

Sections
Highlight
Víctor Rojas
Friday, 21 March 2025, 13:27
Malaga has been buzzing this week with film fans, actors, directors and critics for the 28th film festival, albeit dampened a little by the rain.
The skies cleared to allow the red carpet moment prior to the opening gala (top) and for this year's Malaga-SUR award winner, actress Carmen Machi, to leave her mark on the seafront promenade (below).
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.