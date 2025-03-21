Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marilú Báez
Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival

Malaga has been buzzing this week with film fans, actors, directors and critics for the 28th film festival

Víctor Rojas

Friday, 21 March 2025, 13:27

Malaga has been buzzing this week with film fans, actors, directors and critics for the 28th film festival, albeit dampened a little by the rain.

The skies cleared to allow the red carpet moment prior to the opening gala (top) and for this year's Malaga-SUR award winner, actress Carmen Machi, to leave her mark on the seafront promenade (below).

