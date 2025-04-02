Starbucks opens new coffee shop at major transport hub on the Costa

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new café will open next to the main train station entrance. Migue Fernández
The multinational chain has inaugurated its seventh outlet in Malaga city with the proceeds of the opening day going to a children's oncology association

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 14:27

Starbucks has opened a new coffee shop in Malaga city, this time in the Vialia shopping centre. The new establishment of the multinational chain is located right next to the main entrance of the María Zambrano train station, where high-speed and local commuter trains operate from.

Following a long-standing tradition, Starbucks will donate all proceeds raised during the opening day to a social cause. In this case, the donation will be granted to the Avoi children's oncology association of volunteers which will invest it in the comprehensive charitable work it performs in the city's hospitals.

The new coffee shop will employ 20 staff, who will provide customer service within the opening hours from 10am to 10.30pm. The first 100 customers will receive various gifts, while others will be entered into a raffle of prizes.

General Starbucks manager for Spain Antonio Romero said that this shop is yet another addition to the 24 establishments that are already operating in Andalucía, 10 of which are in Malaga province. He highlighted the strategic location of this new café at Malaga's main train station, which receives high passenger traffic every day.

Starbucks arrived in Malaga city in 2014. It currently has establishments in Muelle Uno, Plaza de Félix Sáenz, Calle Hilera (in El Corte Inglés), Plaza de la Constitución, at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and at Malaga Airport.

The Seattle-based company also has coffee shops in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola, La Cañada in Marbella and the El Corte Inglés centres of El Capricho and Puerto Banús, also in Marbella.

