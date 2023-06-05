Suspected Kinahan cartel gang member arrested at Malaga Airport in connection with serious firearms offences Jack Kavanagh, alleged member of the notorious Irish organised crime group, was detained while transiting from Dubai to Turkey. Another individual has also been arrested on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca

Spanish police have arrested two alleged criminals believed to be part of the Kinahan organised crime gang in the past week, with one of them caught at Malaga Airport on the Costa del Sol.

Officers arrested Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, thought to be one of the most senior members of the gang, while he was eating in a restaurant with his family on Sunday, 4 June, in the Alcudia area of Mallorca. He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai on 26 May.

🚩Detenido en #Mallorca un #fugitivo prioritario para el #ReinoUnido



Pertenecía al clan Kinahan



🔹Lideraba una red criminal dedicada al tráfico de #armas de fuego con las que suministraba a otras organizaciones



Viajó a Mallorca para reunirse en secreto con su familia pic.twitter.com/jD4rMmR8aV — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 5, 2023

Another suspected member of the notorious Irish cartel, Jack Kavanagh, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, 30 May at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

The arrests followed an operation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland.

The NCA obtained arrest warrants after EncroChat messages revealed the men were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency, said, “This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

The two men are currently being held in custody as they await extradition hearings.