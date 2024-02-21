Spain's best hamburger lands in Malaga city

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 11:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Burger Food Porn will open in Soho next month after recently winning the Best Burger Spain, an event in which 500 eateries participated. The restaurant, born in Seville five years ago, will open on Calle Vendeja, at a location previously occupied by the seafood restaurant Papa Erig and the creperie CrepLovers.

The new tenants have already begun work to adapt the premises and their plan is to open it between 10 and 20 March. It will be open seven days a week and will also have a home delivery service. The business, which has hired eight staff, is run by brothers José Antonio and Juan Higueras, who hail from Vilches, in Jaén. Juan defines the project as "haute cuisine hamburgers" and boasts of using top quality raw materials. After working in different restaurants, including a Michelin-star establishment, he left haute cuisine to start his own fast food business. "At first people told me I was crazy because nobody understood it," he said.

Juan trained at the Gambrinus hotel and catering school in Jaén and then went to work in Barcelona, including at La Taverna del Clínic, a business he still considers his second home. But his love of hamburgers since he was a child led him to leave everything behind and embark on an adventure.

He opened his first burger restaurant in Los Bermejales, Seville, in 2019, followed by three more, also in the same province. The Malaga city Burger Food Porn will be the first to open outside of Seville and the brothers are confident that more will follow in Andalucía, and beyond. Juan Higueras explained that they had to open in Malaga because they have so many customers from the city who asked them to. Before the end of the year they also hope to open another burger restaurant in Granada.

In the Best Burger Spain competition, Burger Food Porn triumphed with a double cheese bacon burger, which has Galician meat, smoked bacon, cheddar and fried egg emulsion with chistorra sausage. The winning burger costs 12.50 euros.

The brother said they stood out in competition because they make all the products themselves, from the bread to the meat (which they age themselves) and their choice of local and seasonal products. The menu offers seven different burgers and they have a monthly speciality.