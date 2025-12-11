Solidarity on wheels: more than 50 taxis show Malaga's Christmas to society's most vulnerable

The solidarity route involved 55 taxis from the city that offered a ride to children and elderly people from various associations.

A total of 55 taxis and 250 people took part in this year's Taxiluz - the initiative for which Malaga's taxi drivers get together to offer rides to the most vulnerable members of society and show them the joy of Christmas with a tour around the city's lights.

Already at 10am on 9 December, some of the drivers were preparing for the evening, both nervous and excited. "I'm cleaning and decorating the car," one of them wrote in a WhatsApp group. More than 200 taxi drivers participated in this year's action, which was born nine years ago, when only 15 taxis joined.

Now, with the number of cars having increased, more than 250 elderly people, children undergoing cancer treatments and people with disabilities were able to witness the magic of Christmas, which even the cars reflect, decorated with garlands, Christmas trees, LED lights, bows, Santas and reindeers.

The vehicles were led and escorted by the Local Police and civil protection so that the safety of everybody involved could be ensured.

"I haven't seen this in 11 years. How everything has changed, but how nice it is.... I remember those who are no longer here and how much I love my grandchildren and children," 79-year-old Manoli Miralles said. She was one of the women who came from the Guadalmar residence.

Beneficiaries from other organisations, such as Nena Paine, Fundación Olivares, Asociación Neurodiverso, Hermanitas de los Pobres, Down Málaga, Casa Ronald McDonald, Asociación Mercader and Residencia El Buen Samaritano, also enjoyed the ride.

The route began with the collection of passengers at the headquarters of associations and care homes. Once everyone was singing Christmas carols, wearing Christmas hats and smiling, the ride started from Avenida de la Aurora at 6.30pm. The taxis passed through Alameda Principal, Paseo del Parque and stopped at the Farola lighthouse to take the traditional group photo and receive gifts from Asociación Superhéroes Un Niño Una Sonrisa, which filled the taxi ride with even more excitement.

Excitement shared by the whole family

Six-year-old Neizan could enter a world outside the treatment he is undergoing for bone marrow cancer thanks to Taxiluz. "The best thing about this is being with my family," the little boy said, accompanied by his mother Reyes Chamizo. "The hope this moment gives us is inexplicable, after everything we have been through in the hospital," his mother said.

Nine-year-old Elena Merino's eyes were also shining with excitement. Accompanied by her mother Mariló Sierra and her sister, she confessed that she was "having a great time" and that she loved "shouting 'Merry Christmas'" from the taxi.

"When we did this for the first time, we saw that they were so excited to see the lights. They told us that no one had ever done this for them, especially the elderly, the grandparents who were grateful that someone would pick them up for free," taxi driver Guillermo Díaz said. He wanted to mention his colleague Nati and praise her for joining every single year and organising the whole initiative.

Since the first ride, taxi drivers have been immersed in Taxiluz. "It is unforgettable - the look of joy on their faces during the ride," Díaz said.

This year's Taxiluz paid tribute to Noa and Daniel, children of two colleagues who died in the past year

Words of gratitude were expressed for various associations and unions: Aumat, Amusta, Escuela Clic, Archidona public library, the tourism department of Malaga city council, the Local Police and civil protection. They make this route that fills hundreds of people with joy possible every Christmas. The initiative transcends borders and is also celebrated in other big cities such as Madrid, Seville, Barcelona and Granada.

A special stop was made during the tour so that the passengers could see the Nativity scene at the city council. Before returning home, the taxi drivers paid tribute to Noa and Daniel - children of two colleagues - who died in the past year. Balloons were released into the sky for them. "For all the stars we have," Nati said, emotion breaking through her voice.