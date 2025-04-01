Malaga-based boutique hotel chain announces 15 new openings this year

Menorca is one of the new destinations in which the Moon Dreams chain brand will be present.

The Soho Boutique Hotels chain continues its expansion plan with the opening of 15 new establishments over the course of 2025, consolidating its presence in key destinations on the Spanish tourist scene. This strategy not only extends the urban offer, but also gives a strong boost to its holiday line - the Moon Dreams brand.

The Moon Dreams brand is positioned as one of the major players in this new phase, offering accommodation geared towards relaxation, families, getaways for couples and connection with nature.

New openings and recent additions include:

- Soho Boutique Granada **** (in the historic centre, next to the Cathedral)

- Soho Boutique Sardinero (Santander)

- Hotel ITC Madrid by Soho Boutique *** (Suanzes neighbourhood)

- ITC Ciudad de Haro by Soho Boutique (La Rioja)

- Moon Dreams Mediterráneo *** (La Carihuela in Torremolinos)

- Moon Dreams Portomagno **** (Aguadulce in Almeria)

- Moon Dreams Coral Beach *** and Moon Dreams Paraiso - Adults Recommended ***(Ibiza)

- Aparthotel Moon Dreams Atlantic **** (Ibiza)

- Moon Dreams Cullera *** (Platja de Sant Antoni in Valencia)

- Moon Dreams La Lanzada ** (Pontevedra)

- Moon Dreams Marina Parc **** and Moon Dreams Playa Azul (Menorca)

- Moon Dreams Apartments Los Lentiscos and Cabo de Baños (Menorca)

"We are proud to continue growing in destinations with their own identity, offering our guests options for both urban and seaside tourism. Moon Dreams is a brand with enormous potential that reflects the holiday spirit of those seeking relaxation, accessibility and quality," said the chain's CEO, Antonio Gordillo.