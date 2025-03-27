Skeletonised body found on a farm in Malaga identified

Juan Cano Málaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 13:56 Compartir

The body of a man found last autumn on a farm near the Carretera de Olías in Malaga has been identified as a 67-year-old Portuguese citizen who was apparently homeless. The body was reduced to a skeleton, which, to the naked eye, showed no signs of violence, although the state of the body made it difficult to establish the cause of death.

Now, six months later, a court in Malaga has authorised the delivery of the skeletal remains to the deceased's family after the identification process was completed.

From the state of the remains, it appeared that the person had been dead for some considerable time, although the sources consulted could not give an exact date. No violence was observed on the skeleton, although the cause of death could not be established with certainty.

It is striking that this case comes barely a week after the discovery of another skeletonised corpse, on this occasion, that of a woman whose lifeless body was found in a flat in Camino de Suárez. The elderly woman, born in 1924, had been dead for 14 years, according to the evidence found in the property.

The police and judicial investigation suggests that she died around June 2011, which is when his last evidence of life was detected. It so happens that at that time there was a heat wave in Malaga, which is presumed to be the possible cause of death.

Not surprisingly, the woman's body was found lying on the sofa with the windows of the flat wide open, which suggests that it was probably summer when she died. This fact contributed to the fact that no one in the neighbourhood noticed the smell, and no one missed her during that time either.