Singing and drinking are banned on the streets of Malaga this Christmas

Juan Soto Friday, 15 December 2023, 17:52

Malaga council is preparing for the arrival of the upcoming Christmas festivities and has published an outline of what can and cannot be done in the city's streets.

This year the city hall has again reminded the public of the local byelaws relating to noise nuisance including "carrying out activities such as singing, shouting, operating radio sets, televisions, musical instruments or equipment, advertising messages, independent loudspeakers or inside vehicles" on public roads and in other public areas.

The Local Police may order the immediate cessation of such activity or the immobilisation of the vehicle or the sealing of the device from which the emitting source originated. The offenders will also be informed of the measure.

The city hall bulletin has listed thirteen points in total and reminds the populace that its aim is for the city to "shine in all its splendour". To enable this it has said that it essential that everyone complies with environmental, health and shop opening regulations, as well as the other provisions of the municipal byelaws.

Among the other points covered is the prohibition of graffiti, except for that of an artistic nature that is carried out with the authorisation of the owner and the council. The byelaws also prohibit the itinerant sale of pyrotechnics or in establishments that do not have the necessary authorisation.

As a general rule, it is forbidden to light pyrotechnic material that could cause noise problems for local residents or pets. The only exception is that fireworks may be used in non-residential areas away from the city centre and all its districts, and more than 300 metres from any building, green zone or area with vegetation.

Regarding the consumption of drinks in the street, the council notes that it is a prohibited activity in the city, and that only "the consumption of drinks in terraces and public establishments that have the mandatory municipal licence” is allowed.

Regarding the celebration of parties, the council reminded residents that it is not permitted to place advertising on lampposts, traffic lights and other street furniture and that it is compulsory to obtain the relevant municipal authorisations beforehand.

Once again this year, the city hall has recommended that people use public transport to travel to the city centre, to act responsibly when buying or adopting pets, and to buy food "produced as close as possible to our homes and in the right quantities, in order to minimise the generation of plastic waste and avoid food waste".

The mayor has confrimed that over the busy Christmas period the Civil Protection service will provide additional security in the city centre from 6pm to 10pm. There will also be five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) ready for use if needed, two in vehicles located in Calle Molina Larios and Calle Cisneros, and three that will be carried by Civil Protection volunteers. There are also two fixed AEDs in Calle Larios, one at the Plaza de la Marina and the other on the corner of Calle Álvarez Fonseca.