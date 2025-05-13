This is the date when the beach showers in Malaga will be switched on again

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 21:54 Compartir

Malaga city council has reported the lifting of all restrictions on the use of potable water that were still active in the city due to the drought. Therefore, among other things, the showers on the beaches will be in service from 15 June.

The measure to lift the restrictions was published in the Junta de Andalucia's official regional gazette (BOJA) on 8 May. What has favoured this decision, is the transition of the Guadalhorce-Limonero reservoir system from a state of severe to moderate shortage (pre-alert).

Therefore, the restrictions, which had been in force since 16 November 2023 and which banned the use of water resources fit for human consumption for washing streets, filling private swimming pools, watering gardens, public or private parks and golf courses, washing cars outside authorised establishments, filling ornamental fountains that do not have a closed water circuit, as well as public showers and pumps, have been lifted.

The decree concerning the limitations stated that they would be active as long as the drought situation was in a severe stage - something that has changed thanks to this spring's series of storms and rainfall.

Already on 29 January 2025, Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, encouraged by the improving water situation and supported by the regional government, established a series of exceptions to the abovementioned water-saving measures, allowing the 329 drinking fountains distributed throughout the city to be put back into operation. In addition, he also allowed irrigation of public and private green areas once a week and the refilling of swimming pools.

Now, the rest of the limitations will also be lifted. The beaches department plans to activate public showers from 15 June onwards, coinciding with the start of the high season. Feet-washing showers have been operational since Easter.

The lifting of these restrictions is conditional upon compliance with the maximum allocation of 225 litres per inhabitant per day agreed by the drought committee on 25 March.

In the past two years, the maximum allocation was 169 litres per inhabitant per day - a measure that the city council had adopted in view of the drought crisis.

Despite the improvement in the hydrological situation, the city council urges citizens, organisations, companies and other social groups to make a rational, responsible and supportive use of an otherwise scarce resource.

Information on drought

On the other hand, the city council stated that all public service information on the drought situation can be consulted in a specific section on the website of the municipal water company (Emasa).

Citizens can access different sections that include the limitations on use contemplated in the current regulations, the updated status of the reservoirs that supply the city, the awareness campaigns that remain active and advice on how to save water at home.

The website details all the measures that the city council has been adopting both to reduce consumption - a gradual reduction in the pressure of the water in the networks throughout the city; the shock plan to repair pipes to reduce losses; monitoring of large consumers to detect possible leaks in internal systems; and the expanded use of groundwater for irrigating green areas and street cleaning - and to make available alternative supplies to the reservoirs through greater use of wells in the lower Guadalhorce or the promotion of the use of reclaimed water.

The awareness-raising campaign is still active, drawing the attention of users by alluding to relationship talk with the slogan 'We need to talk'.

Throughout the year, Emasa also carries out various training and information activities on responsible water use, including visits to the El Atabal water treatment plant by organisations and educational centres and the planning of workshops and talks.