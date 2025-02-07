Macrun, iUrban and Orbisk, three companies with awards at the Hospitality and Tourism (H&T) show

Juan Soto Málaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:07 Compartir

The Hospitality and Tourism fair (H&T) in Malaga gave its awards to the top companies within the hospitality sector on Wednesday 5 February. The three winners were Macrun (a dry-cleaning and laundry service), iUrban (a smart tourism platform) and Orbisk (a company involved with the reduction of food waste in restaurants and hotels). What the fair celebrated was their contribution to the overall experience that the hospitality and tourism sector has offered in 2024.

The awards ceremony took place during the show's closing session, which also recognised the best wines and the best young chefs of the year.

In the competition, the most appreciated wines were Carpe Diem (dry liqueur wines category), Tartratos (sparkling wines), Colección MIL (young whites) and Lagar de Proventus Alvarinho Sobre Lías (sparkling wines), Lagar de Proventus Alvarinho Sobre Lías (barrel-fermented and/or barrel-aged whites), Capuchina Vieja 'Kium' (rosés), Tinajas (young reds), Viña Salceda 'La Rellanilla' (oak reds), Balcón de Pilatos (crianza reds) and Piamater (sweet wines).

Javier López León, from the Benahavís catering school, received the award for best chef. The jury also awarded an honourable mention to the career of José Luis Yzuel, president of Hostelería de España.

Before proceeding to the awards ceremony, the general director of the trade fairs and congress centre of Malaga (Fycma), Nacho Román, said that decision-making was based on talent and that he was proud of all of the winners.

Alicia Izquierdo, Malaga's councillor for new technologies, said that the winners are the best summary "of all the talent, quality and excellence that exists in the province and throughout Andalucía". She said that more than 18,000 visitors attended the fair over the three days, which proves its importance year after year.

The managing director of public tourism and sport management in Andalucía, Lisardo Morán, said that the event spanned "an incredible three days", which are key for the growth of the sector.

Francisco Salado, head of Turismo Costa del Sol, stated that the show was "a great success" and that events of this type help to position Malaga as a great convention destination. "We are the most important exhibition in Spain," he said.