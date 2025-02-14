Man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager offers her mother ten euros to not report him

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:20 Compartir

Local Police officers have arrested a sixty-year-old Moroccan man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenager in Malaga last weekend. The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday in the La Trinidad area when the 15-year-old girl was walking along the street. According to her testimony, the man groped her as he passed, and when she turned around and reproached him, the man first denied touching her, but then said that it had happened unintentionally.

Seeing the reaction of the minor, obviously affected by what had happened, the man quickened his pace and walked along Calle Sevilla towards the city centre.

The girl then followed her alleged aggressor while giving her location over the phone to her mother, who rushed to her aid. When the girl and her mother caught up with him, he initially denied the allegations and then, allegedly, made an offer: ten euros in exchange for forgetting everything and letting him go. Needless to say, they refused.

By then, the woman had already alerted her husband and had also phoned the 092 emergency incident room of the Malaga Local Police. The girl's father arrived first and, when the suspect saw him, he fled. When the police officers arrived, they observed the father running after the suspect.

The Local Police officers intercepted both men and, after identifying them and clarifying the situation, arrested the individual as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault on the minor. The girl refused to be examined at a health centre, as the touching was superficial.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the judicial authorities.