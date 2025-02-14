Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager offers her mother ten euros to not report him
Crime

Man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager offers her mother ten euros to not report him

The 15-year-old followed the 60-year-old man down the street in Malaga while giving his location over phone, which eventually resulted in his arrest by Local Police officers

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:20

Local Police officers have arrested a sixty-year-old Moroccan man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenager in Malaga last weekend. The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday in the La Trinidad area when the 15-year-old girl was walking along the street. According to her testimony, the man groped her as he passed, and when she turned around and reproached him, the man first denied touching her, but then said that it had happened unintentionally.

Seeing the reaction of the minor, obviously affected by what had happened, the man quickened his pace and walked along Calle Sevilla towards the city centre.

The girl then followed her alleged aggressor while giving her location over the phone to her mother, who rushed to her aid. When the girl and her mother caught up with him, he initially denied the allegations and then, allegedly, made an offer: ten euros in exchange for forgetting everything and letting him go. Needless to say, they refused.

By then, the woman had already alerted her husband and had also phoned the 092 emergency incident room of the Malaga Local Police. The girl's father arrived first and, when the suspect saw him, he fled. When the police officers arrived, they observed the father running after the suspect.

The Local Police officers intercepted both men and, after identifying them and clarifying the situation, arrested the individual as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault on the minor. The girl refused to be examined at a health centre, as the touching was superficial.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the judicial authorities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants
  2. 2 Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 This is the Costa del Sol town that's hosting a beer festival this weekend
  4. 4 Droopy eyelids and under-eye bags!
  5. 5 Fuengirola to double the number of smart rubbish bins in view of their effectiveness
  6. 6 Malaga province gets set for unadulterated carnival fun
  7. 7 Golfing icons touch down on the Costa del Sol for the Legends Tour
  8. 8 Cártama Oval prepares for more than a month of top European cricket action
  9. 9 Spanish party Vox invites European allies to Patriots summit in Madrid
  10. 10 Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager offers her mother ten euros to not report him