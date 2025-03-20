Search for 23-year-old missing woman in Malaga

Irene Quirante Thursday, 20 March 2025, 19:51 Compartir

Vanesa, 23, has been missing since Tuesday 18 March, when she was last seen in Malaga city. Her family and friends filed a report after failing to be get in contact with her.

Vanesa is approximately 1.60 metres in height. She has a slim build, brown eyes and wavy black hair. The last time she was seen she was wearing black trousers, a grey sweatshirt and black flip-flops.

The SOS Desaparecidos association has activated the search protocol to locate her. Posters with her photo can be seen around the city.

If anyone has seen the young woman, they can contact SOS Desaparecidos on 649 95 29 57 or 644 71 28 06, or directly call the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or 112.