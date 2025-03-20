Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Search for 23-year-old missing woman in Malaga
Missing person

Search for 23-year-old missing woman in Malaga

Vanesa, who went missing on 18 March, is about 1.60m in height and has a slim build, brown eyes and wavy black hair

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 19:51

Vanesa, 23, has been missing since Tuesday 18 March, when she was last seen in Malaga city. Her family and friends filed a report after failing to be get in contact with her.

Vanesa is approximately 1.60 metres in height. She has a slim build, brown eyes and wavy black hair. The last time she was seen she was wearing black trousers, a grey sweatshirt and black flip-flops.

The SOS Desaparecidos association has activated the search protocol to locate her. Posters with her photo can be seen around the city.

If anyone has seen the young woman, they can contact SOS Desaparecidos on 649 95 29 57 or 644 71 28 06, or directly call the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or 112.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  4. 4 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  5. 5 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast
  8. 8 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  9. 9 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  10. 10 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Search for 23-year-old missing woman in Malaga