Saudia Airlines adds Malaga to its new summer destinations

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 11:26 Compartir

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier airline, Saudia Airlines, has consolidated Malaga Airport's position in its global summer route, increasing its frequencies from 11 June to 30 August to three flights per week. A flight between Malaga and Riyadh is scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The city is not a completely new addition to the airline's timetables. The capital of the Costa del Sol has been part of the annual agenda since 2018, but this year the airline is adding Malaga to its summer route strategy.

The company, which exceeds 503 daily flight operations, will offer 290 seats for passengers on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which will operate the connection from Malaga to Riyadh. Saudia Airlines has a fleet of 147 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, "known for their safety and efficiency". The company is planning to add another 118 aircraft in the coming years, which will further increase its operational capacity.

Zoom Company publicity with the new seasonal destinations, including Malaga. SUR

Malaga is among the more than 10 new destinations in the summer of 2025. "This strategic growth, driven by a 16% increase in international passengers last year, reflects the airline's commitment to connecting the world and meeting the growing global demand for travel. The new destinations offer a wide range of options spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia," said the company.

Besides Malaga, Saudia Airlines's new destinations this summer are: Vienna, Venice, Larnaca in Cyprus, Athens and Heraklion in Greece, Nice, Bali, Antalya, El Alamein and Salalah. These destinations join Saudia's existing network of more than 100 destinations on four continents.

16% increase in international passengers on the airline's network over the past year.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, CEO of Saudia Group, said: "Following last year's operational success, we have launched a strategic plan for 2025 to ensure continued excellence and meet the growing demand for international travel. Our selection of destinations is based on extensive feasibility studies and customer preferences. We are committed to providing our international guests with exceptional travel experiences that combine comfort, efficiency and authentic Saudi hospitality." Al-Omar described the company's "high level of in-flight service, including comfortable seating, advanced in-flight entertainment systems and authentic Saudi hospitality".

The airline is immersed in an international development plan that aims to increase its global market share and strengthen connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the world. "The addition of these new destinations underscores Saudia's dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences to its customers around the world," said the airline, which was founded in 1945 and has grown to become one of the largest airlines in the Middle East.