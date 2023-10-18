Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The diverted plane was a Vueling aircraft. SUR
Santiago-Malaga flight makes emergency landing as child suffers seizures

The plane had to divert its route to stop at Villanubla Airport in Valladolid for on-board healthcare assistance

Europa Press

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 18:42

A plane bound for Malaga Airport from Santiago de Compostela had to divert its route to land at Villanubla Airport in Valladolid on Tuesday night in order to provide emergency healthcare on board to a child suffering from seizures.

An unofficial air traffic control account (@comptroller) on the 'X' social network reported on Tuesday that the child was “in good condition” and “in good hands”.

The information offered by this account indicates that the crew notified controllers that they needed to urgently divert to Valladolid because of the child’s seizures; the controllers facilitated the descent of the Vueling plane and coordinated the manoeuvre with military personnel.

After 10pm, the X account reported that the plane had taken off again for Malaga and that air traffic controllers had “cut the route as far as possible” to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

According to the website flightradar24.com, the aircraft left Santiago airport at 8pm, and at 8.41pm it landed at Valladolid airport. The plane subsequently took off from Villanubla Airport at 9.55pm and landed at Malaga Airport at 10.51pm.

