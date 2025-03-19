Sandwich shop in Malaga voted best fast food restaurant in southern Spain in Just Eat awards

Juan Soto Málaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:58 Compartir

A sandwich shop in Malaga city has just been awarded best restaurant in the south in the Just Eat Awards 2024, which recognises the best fast food businesses in Spain. The winning business was the only contender from Malaga and beat nine other finalists who had been previously selected by the app's users.

The business in question is Bocatería Los Delfines, located on Alameda de Barceló. The Just Eat awards were presented at the company's headquarters in Calle Áncora. Los Delfines has been open since 1996 but really took off after the retirement of its previous owner when it was taken over by Francisco Arcas and Sandra Ruiz.

Among the 75 different dishes on the menu are the 'delfipollo' (chicken breast, tomato, lettuce and homemade aioli) and the '69' (chicken, bacon, cheese and egg). Among the specialities on the menu there are also roast ham and 'mechá' meat sandwiches.

After receiving the award Arcas expressed his gratitude and acknowledged that "it is a before and after for the business". He said that the award was above all for his staff who work hard every day to attend to and satisfy customers. "It is a recognition of the effort and the fact that we are always on top of a business that we have managed to reinvent," he said.