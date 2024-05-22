Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Salmonella detected in a huge one-tonne batch of kebab meat on the Costa del Sol
Food safety

Salmonella detected in a huge one-tonne batch of kebab meat on the Costa del Sol

Malaga city council's health department stopped the contaminated food in its preparation stage following the inspection of a business on the El Viso business park

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:07

Health authorities on the Costa del Sol have detected salmonella in one tonne of chicken kebab meat at a food business operator in Malaga city.

Malaga city council's health department stopped the batch in its preparation stage following an inspection of the business located on the El Viso business park. Analysis revealed a batch of 1,020 kilos had been contaminated.

Health officials said the meat had not been redistributed, and the entire affected batch was pulled from the market. The inspection, carried out on 9 May, took samples of meat to detect salmonella among other food control measures. Analysis was then carried out by the Junta de Andalucía's provincial public health laboratory.

Protocol activated

Once the salmonella was detected, the relevant protocol was activated which involved immediately putting a freeze on the goods. The batch consisted of 21 chicken kebab rolls of 20kg and 24 rolls of 25kg.

Authorities then sent the results to the Junta, who will then sanction those responsible - if appropriate.

