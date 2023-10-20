Ryanair will link Malaga with a record 77 airports this winter, including six new routes

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Ryanair will fly to 77 destinations around Europe from Malaga this winter season, six more than last year and a record number for the Irish carrier.

Elena Cabrera, head of Ryanair for Spain and Portugal, said the airline had never before offered so many seats and so many routes during the winter months from the Costa del Sol. "Our commitment to Malaga is firm. We have been operating at this airport for 20 years, where we started shortly after entering the Spanish market through Girona," she said.

Of the six new destinations, two of the routes are in Poland, a booming market. There will be a direct flight to Lodz, the fourth largest Polish city, and Gdansk, a port city on Poland's Baltic coast. There will also be a direct flight to Newquay, on the northern coast of Cornwall, in the southwest of England and to the German city of Bremen, as well as Prague and Belfast.

The Irish low-cost airline will also have one more aircraft based at Malaga Airport, bringing the total to nine. "This commitment means the creation of thirty more jobs, in addition to the 270 that already make up the workforce at this airport, including pilots, crew, mechanics and engineers of the company," Cabrera said.

The airline has offered 2.8 million seats to fly to and from Malaga in the coming months, some 25% more than last winter. Cabrera predicted Ryanair would carry around 6.7 million passengers during this financial year, both arriving at and departing the Costa del Sol airport, a growth of 23% on the previous year.

To kick off the winter season, the company has launched a 48-hour promotional campaign with flights starting from just 29.99 euros.

Forecasts

President of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado said 49 airlines will operate at Malaga Airport from October until December, linking the Costa del Sol to 122 cities. A total of six million seats to fly to and from the Costa del Sol, specifically, some 3,031,072 arrivals, will represent an increase of 23% on the same period last year. "There are increases in the companies that have opted for the destination, with 4% more than in these months of 2022 and in the connections that also grew by 2.5%," he said.

Salado also pointed out an uptick in the international market, with eight out of every ten visitors expected to come from outside Spain. The United Kingdom will continue to be the most important market and the one that leads the supply of seats representing 41.4%, while tourists from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy will represent 24% of the total number of airline seats.