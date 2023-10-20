Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Díaz, Cabrera and Salado, at the presentation of the winter flight season campaign. SUR
Ryanair will link Malaga with a record 77 airports this winter, including six new routes
Travel

Ryanair will link Malaga with a record 77 airports this winter, including six new routes

The Irish airline is offering 2.8 million seats to fly to or from the Costa del Sol in the coming months, some 25% more than the last winter campaign

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 20 October 2023, 12:42

Compartir

Ryanair will fly to 77 destinations around Europe from Malaga this winter season, six more than last year and a record number for the Irish carrier.

Elena Cabrera, head of Ryanair for Spain and Portugal, said the airline had never before offered so many seats and so many routes during the winter months from the Costa del Sol. "Our commitment to Malaga is firm. We have been operating at this airport for 20 years, where we started shortly after entering the Spanish market through Girona," she said.

Of the six new destinations, two of the routes are in Poland, a booming market. There will be a direct flight to Lodz, the fourth largest Polish city, and Gdansk, a port city on Poland's Baltic coast. There will also be a direct flight to Newquay, on the northern coast of Cornwall, in the southwest of England and to the German city of Bremen, as well as Prague and Belfast.

The Irish low-cost airline will also have one more aircraft based at Malaga Airport, bringing the total to nine. "This commitment means the creation of thirty more jobs, in addition to the 270 that already make up the workforce at this airport, including pilots, crew, mechanics and engineers of the company," Cabrera said.

The airline has offered 2.8 million seats to fly to and from Malaga in the coming months, some 25% more than last winter. Cabrera predicted Ryanair would carry around 6.7 million passengers during this financial year, both arriving at and departing the Costa del Sol airport, a growth of 23% on the previous year.

To kick off the winter season, the company has launched a 48-hour promotional campaign with flights starting from just 29.99 euros.

Forecasts

President of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado said 49 airlines will operate at Malaga Airport from October until December, linking the Costa del Sol to 122 cities. A total of six million seats to fly to and from the Costa del Sol, specifically, some 3,031,072 arrivals, will represent an increase of 23% on the same period last year. "There are increases in the companies that have opted for the destination, with 4% more than in these months of 2022 and in the connections that also grew by 2.5%," he said.

Salado also pointed out an uptick in the international market, with eight out of every ten visitors expected to come from outside Spain. The United Kingdom will continue to be the most important market and the one that leads the supply of seats representing 41.4%, while tourists from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy will represent 24% of the total number of airline seats.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism sector applauds reintroduction of direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer
  2. 2 Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
  3. 3 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  4. 4 Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
  5. 5 Storm Aline round-up across Malaga province with more rain forecast at the weekend
  6. 6 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  7. 7 Having a first child later in life is the main cause of increase in breast cancer
  8. 8 Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
  9. 9 Marbella opens several new barbecue areas in its parks
  10. 10 Hotel profitability growing faster in Malaga that almost all other city break destinations in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad