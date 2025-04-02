Ryanair launches new routes at Malaga Airport and offers 5.3m seats on flights this summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 13:09 Compartir

The airline that supplies Malaga Airport with the highest volume of passengers - Ryanair - is expanding its operations this summer. Yesterday, the announcement came from easyJet, today - from the other low-cost giant. This week, the Irish company launches direct flights to Gothic gem Lübeck (Northern Germany) and to Münster (Western Germany), where tourists can visit the Pablo Picasso lithography museum. Teesside in England and Warsaw in Poland will also have direct connections with Malaga Airport as of this week. Last but not least, Brno in the Czech Republic is also in Ryanair's plans for Malaga.

The 2025 programme is bursting with Ryanair flights operating at Malaga Airport. The new connections will have a few flights each week. The total number of destinations that the Costa del Sol will be connected to thanks to the Irish airline is 90. To facilitate the key position of Malaga Airport in Ryanair's operational agenda, the airline will base two more aircraft at the airport, bringing the total to 18.

5.3 million seats are offered by Ryanair at Malaga Airport this summer

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair's director of communications, highlighted the company's role in offering Spanish passengers affordable connections for their summer getaways, with 5.3 million seats available from Malaga Airport. Elena Cabrera, Ryanair's country manager in Spain, said that the company is constantly expanding its operations in the Costa del Sol, making history year after year.

However, all of these numbers cannot hide Ryanair's bitter negotiations with Spain. The company is facing fines charged by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs for charging extra fees for hand luggage or reserving adjacent seats to accompany dependent persons. Some other low-cost airlines are also subjected to these possible fines, which Ryanair has described as "illegal".

The Irish company has denounced the charges, stating that the EU allows airlines to set prices without governmental interference. Ryanair hopes that the European Commission will overturn these fines, warning that their imposition will force companies to increase their ticket prices.