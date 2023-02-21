These are all the Malaga Airport routes that Ryanair will fly this summer
The no-frills Irish airline will offer 84 routes linking the rest of Europe to the capital of the Costa del Sol
Pilar Martínez
Tuesday, 21 february 2023, 19:07
A total of 84 destinations in Europe. That is the offer that the leading airline - by passenger numbers - at Malaga Airport, the Irish budget operator Ryanair, is scheduling on the Costa del Sol this summer.
The company is adding six new routes and increasing the frequency of flights on 25 routes.
As a result, Ryanair increases the number of seats that it will offer to fly to and from Malaga in the next high season to 4.8 million, some 23% more seats than in the past, which will be key to its objective of moving a total of 6.3 million passengers through the Costa del Sol airport this year.
Connections during the high season (from the last weekend in March). Those shown in green are the new routes.
