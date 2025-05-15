Ryanair flies high at Malaga Airport and exceeds expectations in its largest-ever summer operation

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 15 May 2025, 09:53 Compartir

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is already exceeding expectations in the largest flight operation in a high season at Malaga Airport on the Costa del Sol. As the company's country manager in Spain, Elena Cabrera, said, the forecast was to grow by 5% compared to last year with the launch of 5.3 million seats on the market. "We are above expectations. The schedule is working very well," she said in an interview with SUR.

The truth is that Ryanair has no equal at the gateway to the coast - it is the airline that brings the highest passenger volume to this infrastructure. From the end of March to the end of October, it connects Malaga Airport with 91 European cities, six more than last summer. The company accomplishes the largest growth of aircraft based at a destination in the Spanish network, reaching a total of 18 - two more than last year.

According to Cabrera, Ryanair concentrates 30% of the share of business at the Costa del Sol airport. Gradually, the company has been seeing a recovery in advance bookings. "People are booking earlier, which represents a return to normality after Covid-19. In addition, our strong markets - the UK and Germany - have a tradition of being proactive," she said.

The most successful international routes in Malaga this high season are Bergamo, Manchester and Dublin, while, within Spain, Santander, Tenerife and Lanzarote are in greater demand. The latter indicates that, perhaps, the domestic route network is not experiencing the cooling of national tourism, noticeable in the official statistics on tourist movement. However, Cabrera does admit that, in general, Ryanair is not as focused on domestic routes as it is on international destinations. "They are very loyal markets, which frequent the Costa del Sol. We have a high level of connectivity with these countries and that is a boost," she said in relation to strong foreign markets, such as the UK and Ireland.

Cabrera highlighted that Malaga is a destination with little seasonality, despite July and August's persistent leadership in terms of travel records. However, the figures across months are experiencing more of a convergence year after year and "those summer months are stretched and lengthened", which helps distribute passenger traffic over the year. Cabrera stated that Ryanair is already working on the winter season, during which Malaga is one of Spain's most visited destinations, "along with the Canary Islands and Alicante".

As for US tariffs, which are impacting economy and business in multiple industries and sectors, Cabrera said that they are "looking very closely at the issue", especially considering that all the new aircraft that will join Ryanair's fleet and Boeing. The country manager stated that revisions will be taking place, if the tariff war is set to have a great impact.

Ryanair has ordered 300 Boeing aircraft, with delivery staggered between now and 2034 and 27 expected by the summer of 2026. "They are aircraft with one point beyond sustainability, 50% less noise pollution, 20% more passenger space and 20% less CO2 emissions."