Motorist who hit a pedestrian in Malaga was five times over drink-drive limit

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 7 October 2024, 13:59

A motorist who struck a pedestrian while he was driving five times over the legal alcohol limit has had his licence suspended for eight months.

Emergency services were first alerted to the incident about 8am on Sunday 22 September with reports pointing out a pedestrian had been hit by a van at a fuel station in Calle Franz Liszt.

Police rushed to the scene and questioned a 34-year-old man who had escaped with minor injuries. He told police he was chatting with some friends in front of his car when he was hit, causing him to fall and graze his knee. He did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police noticed the driver of the vehicle showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was breathalysed, where according to police, the results were five times the maximum permitted alcohol level, with the first test giving 1.27 and the second 1.45 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air.

The driver, who had no previous convictions, was driving a company van at the time of the incident. His licence was suspended for eight months and he must pay a 1,200 euros fine.