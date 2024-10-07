Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Motorist who hit a pedestrian in Malaga was five times over drink-drive limit
112 incident

Motorist who hit a pedestrian in Malaga was five times over drink-drive limit

The driver has had his driving licence suspended for eight months and must pay a fine of 1,200 euros

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 7 October 2024, 13:59

Opciones para compartir

A motorist who struck a pedestrian while he was driving five times over the legal alcohol limit has had his licence suspended for eight months.

Emergency services were first alerted to the incident about 8am on Sunday 22 September with reports pointing out a pedestrian had been hit by a van at a fuel station in Calle Franz Liszt.

Police rushed to the scene and questioned a 34-year-old man who had escaped with minor injuries. He told police he was chatting with some friends in front of his car when he was hit, causing him to fall and graze his knee. He did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police noticed the driver of the vehicle showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was breathalysed, where according to police, the results were five times the maximum permitted alcohol level, with the first test giving 1.27 and the second 1.45 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air.

The driver, who had no previous convictions, was driving a company van at the time of the incident. His licence was suspended for eight months and he must pay a 1,200 euros fine.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  2. 2 West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns
  3. 3

    A troubling review of Spain
  4. 4 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  5. 5 Marbella golfer misses the cut just a week after Open de España victory
  6. 6 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  8. 8 Malaga CF show resilience to secure vital away point
  9. 9 SUR in English anniversary gala to recognise the Costa del Sol's international pioneers
  10. 10 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad