Rowdy hen and stag parties can be slapped with hefty fines from today for going naked or carrying inflatable dolls in Malaga

A modification to the Citizen Coexistence law comes into force in Malaga today and lawbreakers can now be hit with fines of 750 euros for walking around the city naked, or with inflatable dolls and other items depicting genitalia. The change to the law has come about principally due to the rise in the number of hen and stag parties in the city centre.

After a process that began last December, the Citizen Coexistence regulations were approved on Thursday 21 September with the backing of local residents and businesses who are tired of the problems the rowdy groups can cause. The final step in the process was the approval at the full council session on 27 September and is published in full in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP).

The new regulations will prohibit nudity in the street, the carrying of inflatable dolls or elements of a sexual nature. Fines of up to 750 euros can be levied by Local Police officers for breaking the law.

Although the regulation itself was approved in 2019, the latest modification is very specific and is aimed at targeting the lewd behaviour of stag and hen parties. For example, article 36 stipulates that it is prohibited to go naked or just in underwear in the city; although the council has inserted an exception to this to cover shows and festivals such as the carnival.

Paragraph five also expressly prohibits activities linked to prostitution such as "sexual practices and the offer, negotiation and direct or indirect acceptance of sexual services and the offer, solicitation, negotiation and direct or indirect acceptance of sexual services on public streets, when these practices affect the coexistence of citizens" and carries fines from 750 to 1,500 euros.

The regulations also specify that any fines collected in relation to prostitution will be used for the purpose of "defraying municipal social, training and employment programmes for those who carry out sex work in the terms set out in this ordinance and especially for those who decide to abandon this practice, thus assisting the victims of this scourge".