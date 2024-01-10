Renfe puts cheap train tickets on sale and these are the destinations across Spain with big discounts from Malaga

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 15:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

With the excesses of the Christmas season behind us, it is time to face the dreaded January financial struggle after the big outlays of the festive season. In order to help people save money, Spain's state rail operator (Renfe) has put train tickets up for sale with discounts of up to 70 per cent for journeys throughout Spain. According to its website, there are very attractive discounts on AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Intercity, Euromed and AVE International services for passengers who book by Sunday 14 January. On Avlo high-speed trains, the low-cost version of AVE, you can buy tickets from as little as 7 euros.

As reported by the train company, these reduced-price tickets have been on sale since 27 December. A booking enquiry by SUR showed that it is still possible to find heavily discounted tickets to or from Malaga with a price of 18 euros can be found for journeys between the capital of the Costa del Sol and Madrid, for example. Also to Barcelona, there are still tickets from 28 euros.

Therefore, passengers planning their Easter getaways or any other trip around Spain throughout 2024 can book their tickets at more affordable prices. In addition, while these discounts are active, it will be possible to upgrade from the 'Basic' ticket to the 'Elige' ticket for just one euro more.

Affordable destinations

This Renfe discount campaign offers journeys from Madrid to Santiago or from Barcelona to Bilbao or San Sebastian for 20 euros. There are also trips from Madrid to Pamblona for 16 euros and for 18 euros from Madrid to Seville.

Tickets on Avlo services , the low-cost version of the AVE, can be booked from 7 euros from Madrid to Murcia, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, and Seville. Malaga is also another Avlo destination offering journeys from 7 euros. Children under the age of 14 can travel for a fixed price of 5 euros as long as it is associated with a 'Basic' fare ticket, with a maximum of two child tickets per 'Basic' fare. These trains also offer discounts for large families (between 20 and 50%).

The deadline to buy these discounted tickets is 14 January 2024 or until all seats on offer are sold out.