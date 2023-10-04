Renfe launches 'super price' offers with Malaga to Madrid train tickets up for grabs from just 7 euros

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's national state train operator Renfe has launched Superprecio, a new promotion for rail passengers with tickets available from just 7 euros on their low-cost Avlo service and 11 euros on AVE high-speed trains, Alvia, Euromed or Intercity trains for travel to all destinations.

The first release of tickets, which starts tomorrow, will allow the purchase (until 10 October) of tickets at the best price for hundreds of destinations. The promotion will be available for journeys from 23 October until 2024 on all main rail corridors.

Superprecio is the name Renfe has chosen to identify the lowest prices to travel to hundreds of destinations on thousands of AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains. During the next twelve months, the company has over 20 million seats on offer for travel on these services. From tomorrow, it will be possible to find the availability of the so-called 'super prices' offers at 'off-peak' times of demand and which prioritise advance purchase.

Additional Superprecio offers will also be available from time-to-time on the Renfe website, with special promotions that will be announced in advance promising travel to all destinations at the lowest cost.