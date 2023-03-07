Renfe's low-cost high-speed trains get green light for Malaga in June

The new Avlo service will connect the Costa del Sol with Spain's capital, starting with two daily departures in each direction

Renfe will start its low-cost AVE high-speed train service, better known by the acronym Avlo, between Madrid and Malaga in June. The service will be rolled out with two trains operating in each direction between the Atocha and María Zambrano stations every day, although the exact schedules have not yet been disclosed.

The service will use trains similar to the AVE units, although with more striking signage and specially adapted to accommodate more seats. As a result, the Avlo trains do not have a cafeteria or mobile bar service, but they do have automatic vending machines for drinks and snacks.

The Avlo services will stop at all intermediate stations on the high-speed line: Antequera-Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real; so the journey will be slower than the direct AVE service, which does not make as many stops.

There will be just one class of travel and tickets can be purchased through the same Renfe website for conventional AVE services. Prices will be dynamic, so the cost will go up or down depending on demand.

On top of the basic price, travellers may add additional services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations and additional luggage. The base price includes one free suitcase and a small bag.

In addition, Avlo trains are adapted for people with reduced mobility and have some spaces to enable passengers to travel in their own wheelchair, and access to the carriage is at the same level as the platforms. In addition, connection to the Renfe Wi-Fi network and PlayRenfe content will be offered.

Avlo services are already operating between Barcelona and Valencia, while the connection between Madrid and Alicante will start on 27 March.