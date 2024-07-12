Record-breaking six months at Malaga Airport with 11.5 million passengers, some 1.5m more than in 2023

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 12 July 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

If in May Malaga Airport reached the levels of a record-breaking August, the momentum of June has led the facilities on the Costa del Sol to close an unprecedented six-month period. From January to June it has gained one and a half million more passengers than in the same period last year and has exceeded for the first time the barrier of eleven million passengers in six months, almost touching the 11.5 million mark, specifically 11,494,109, who have travelled on 80,788 flights.

Airport operator Aena has highlighted the dynamism of these facilities, where the volume of passengers has grown by 14.1% and flight operations have increased by almost 10% compared to the same period last year. The public company this upward trend is due to the pull maintained by both the domestic market, with an increase of almost seven points, and the foreign market, with an increase of around 19%. Of the 80,788 total aircraft movements handled in the first half of this year, some 61,744 were international, an increase of 13%.

Historical June

June was the finishing touch to a six-month period in which records have been continuously broken. The intense activity has led it to become the month with the most passengers in the Costa del Sol airport's history, thus overtaking July 2023, which held this title and closed with 2,432,411 users. The positive evolution of airport activity in the first half of the year is fuelled by the good performance of traffic in June, which also resulted in growth compared to the same month in 2023", Aena pointed out that last June, the airport served 2,433,242 users, up 11.6%, who travelled on the 16,677 flights that landed and took off on the runways, an 8% increase.

It is worth remembering that in June 2023, which was the best year in the history of this infrastructure, some 2,179,575 passengers passed through these facilities, growing at a rate of 14%, and 15,447 flights operated on the runways, almost 10% more than in the previous year. With these figures, the Costa del Sol airport closed the first half of the year with more than ten million passengers. Specifically, with 10,070,112, some 23.3% more than in 2022. And with an 11% increase in flight operations managed by the control tower, which helped 73,680 aircraft to arrive safely, eleven points more than in the same period a year earlier. These figures set unprecedented records, which have now been smashed.

Daily traffic

Aena highlighted at this time last year that the key to these milestones was the strong start to the year, in addition to the unprecedented records in April and May, when two million passengers were recorded for the first time. On this occasion, the historic start to the year coincides with the fact that these two million passengers have continued beyond April and May.

This unprecedented traffic means that the average number of flights landing and taking off per day on the runways in May was 516 and the average daily traffic through the terminals exceeded 76,000 people. These figures have increased to 81,000 passengers per day in June and an average of 555 flights per day on the runways.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that this strong take-off has led to another milestone: in June, the Costa del Sol was connected with 154 destinations around the world, when last year the 151 direct connections achieved in July were considered a record. A total of 65 airlines make this new record possible, which Malaga Airport had never before achieved by connecting so many cities non-stop, both in the continent and in this strong expansion towards the Middle East and North America.