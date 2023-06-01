Record number of kidney transplants at Malaga hospital

In just five months one hundred kidney transplants were carried out with eight of the operations involving organs from living donors, something it is trying to promote

Raquel Merino Malaga

The Hospital Regional de Málaga has carried out 100 kidney transplants in five months – a record for the hospital. In the same period last year, 49 transplants were performed.

Until now, 2018 had been the year in which this hospital had reached its record number of kidney transplants, as the transplant coordinator of the health facility, Miguel Lebrón, pointed out. The figures suffered after the Covid-19 pandemic, with 156 kidney transplants recorded last year. Lebrón said: "2023 is proving to be a particularly favourable year for kidney donation in Malaga".

Of the 100 kidney transplants, eight came from living donors, equalling last year's figures. Lebrón said: "The hospital has set as one of its main objectives to promote this type of transplant as a means of growth, as it is the transplant option that offers the best long-term results compared to kidney transplants through a deceased donor".

"The decision to donate an organ not only has an impact on the direct beneficiaries, but also serves as an example for the rest of society," the doctor added.

Better outcome

In addition to living donor transplants, seven kidney-pancreas transplants have been performed. These good figures have meant "a significant decrease in the number of patients on the waiting list and on dialysis, which undoubtedly results in better patient outcomes in terms of survival," explains the head of the renal department, Domingo Hernández.

The head of the urology department, Emilio García, highlighted the commitment of professionals as the cornerstone of the donation and transplantation system. "These are complex operations, lasting hours, in which the team works against the clock to ensure that the kidney is properly implanted for its total viability.”