Radisson Hotels to open new four-star hotel in Malaga city centre

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 16:47 Compartir

The Radisson Hotel Group chain, owned by the Chinese group Ji Jiang, has announced the opening of a four-star hotel in Malaga city centre that is due to take place during the second quarter of 2027. The hotel will be an entirely new construction on Calle Trinidad, defined by the company as "daring and suggestive", including 102 standard and superior rooms, a restaurant and bar on the ground floor and another on the rooftop, as well as a swimming pool on the third floor with views of the historic centre. The establishment will operate under the Radisson Red brand.

Radisson Hotel, which has more than 1,300 hotels in 95 countries, with 221,000 rooms and more than 70,000 employees, has said that the new facilities will also have multifunctional spaces for business and social meetings and events, occupying more than 100 square metres. Gym and wellness areas will also form part of the offer.

"The hotel will provide fun experiences through an innovative design in one of Spain's fastest growing urban tourist destinations. Famous for its exciting art scene, rich history and cosmopolitan atmosphere, Malaga is the ideal location for the Radisson RED brand's distinctive and original approach to hospitality," said the group.

Omer Crystal, CEO and managing partner of White Spain - the group that owns the land on which the property is to be built - said that "after conducting an exhaustive study of the future needs of Malaga's hotel sector and initiating a public tender process to select the ideal operator for a new exclusive, bespoke urban hotel, we are delighted to announce the arrival of Radisson RED in Malaga". He stated that the brand had stood out among the 18 candidates that had submitted proposals, proving "to be the perfect choice to enhance the city's hotel offering" . "This new hotel will not only introduce a higher level of quality and innovation to Malaga's tourism sector, but will also create jobs and contribute substantially to the local economy, which will endorse the city's bright future," said Crystal.

The new hotel will be located just a short walk from the Plaza de la Constitución. "In a market dominated by luxury accommodation, the hotel's casual style will stand out as a modern and attractive destination for urban tourists," stated Radisson.

White, which is an Israeli group, has already established itself as a leading real estate figure based in the heart of Malaga. The company has acquired a number of plots and buildings with the intention of developing tourist and residential accommodation businesses. In a successful 2023 season, White bought the plot at number 34 on Calle Trinidad, planning to turn it into a four-star hotel. The purchase was added to the land between numbers 26 and 32, which the company already owned and where it planned to build a hostel with a capacity for 80 rooms focused especially on young clients. The project for plot 34 is currently undergoing urban planning procedures and is awaiting planning permission.

The new hotel will be the first Radisson Hotels establishment in Malaga, part of an expansion plan which also includes the opening of the Radisson Resort & Residences Tenerife - an emblematic resort that has undergone a complete renovation to be able to open in the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition, the group, which already has eight hotels in Spain, has said that it "continues to strengthen its presence on the Iberian Peninsula, with the forthcoming opening of the Radisson Red Porto Gaia, in Vila Nova de Gaia, and a substantial investment planned for the refurbishment of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Lisbon, which will begin in 2025".

Elie Younes, executive deputy director and head of global development at Radisson Hotel Group, stated that "these additions to our portfolio are a key milestone in the development of our strategy to substantially increase our presence in the Iberian Peninsula with several brands. Our success is the result of the trust of our owners and the relevance of our brands. We are committed to continue to create attractive investment opportunities for our partners and new enriching experiences for our guests".

Radisson Hotels is already present in Spain with the Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia; the Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao; the Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla; the Radisson Red Madrid; the Radisson Blu Resort, Lanzarote and the signing of the first Radisson Collection hotel in the heart of Madrid. "With a portfolio of more than ten hotels in operation and under development, the group has launched an ambitious growth plan, with clear commitments to expansion in popular tourist destinations such as the Balearic Islands, the Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands, in addition to its expansion plans in major urban centres and large cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Seville, Malaga, San Sebastian and Valencia," said Younes.