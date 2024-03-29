Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Queen Sofia with Sofia Lucas, owner of the Rocamar beach restuarant. Instagram / @chiringuitorocamaroficial
Queen Sofía visits &#039;favourite&#039; chiringuito for lunch and orders a plate of the Costa del Sol&#039;s famous skewered sardines
Queen Sofía visits 'favourite' chiringuito for lunch and orders a plate of the Costa del Sol's famous skewered sardines

The Spanish royal didn't make a fuss or special demands, all she wanted was to enjoy a plate of 'espetos', while she was visiting Malaga with her sister Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Friday, 29 March 2024, 13:21

Rocamar beach bar in Huelin, one of Malaga city's classic chiringuitos, had a distinguished guest on Holy Thursday (28 March): no other than Spain's Queen Sofía. And it is not the first time she has visited, the owner of Rocamar, Sofía Lucas, told SUR. She didn't make any fuss, or have any special demands, she simply dined with the other diners as if she wasn't a distinguished guest, Lucas added.

"This is the second time she has come to Rocamar beach bar. She says it is her favourite. Queen Sofia is magnificent, friendly and very grateful," Lucas, who has owned the bar for nine years, pointed out. Queen Sofia arrived at midday, after witnessing the disembarkation of the Spanish Legion in Malaga city on Thursday morning, followed by their parade.

She was accompanied by her sister, Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark, and they both took their seats with the rest of the guests. They ordered skewered sardines, fried fish and baked sole, among other plates. "She personally congratulated the chef. She said they were the best sardines she had ever eaten," Lucas said.

And there is one more anecdote to tell about her visit. Among the diners, there was a birthday celebration. A guest was celebrating his 62nd birthday with other family members. After singing "Happy Birthday", Queen Sofia apparently approached him to congratulate him in person.

Although Lucas is proud of the Queen's visit on Thursday, he said: "For me, all customers are equal. I don't make distinctions between anyone. Even Queen Sofia. I think that's why she also feels so comfortable here".

