Qatar Airways to offer daily flights between the Costa del Sol and Doha during peak summer season

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:08

This summer, the Costa del Sol will enjoy the best-ever connection ever with the capital of Qatar. The flag carrier Qatar Airways will connect Malaga Airport with Doha airport every day of the week during the months of July and August for the first time.

In addition, the company has announced an unprecedented commitment to the Costa del Sol, where it will begin operating the route on 31 March, with three flights a week, and will extend the route until October. The airline has confirmed that the three connections per week will increase to five in June and September, and during the two busiest months of the season there will be daily flights.

The airline said that in April, May and October the direct flights between Malaga and Doha will operate on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. In June and September the route will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights from Malaga Airport will depart at 4.05pm and arrive in Doha shortly before midnight (local time). For those departing from Qatar, they will depart at eight o'clock in the morning and land at the Costa del Sol airport at 2.35pm (local time).

Eric Odone, Qatar Airways' Vice President Europe, said: "We are very pleased to be able to announce an increase in flights to and from Malaga in the sixth year of operation of this route. Malaga is an important travel gateway to some of the most popular destinations on the Costa del Sol and Andalucía, while also offering passengers from Spain great connectivity to Doha and destinations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Last summer the airline operated this route three times a week, from 2 June to 11 September. Therefore, the leap planned for this next peak season is very significant, increasing the arrival of passengers with high purchasing power and seeking longer stays, and bringing Malaga closer to the Asian giant. Doha is the hub of the airline, which for the tenth time has received the award for 'Best Business Class in the World' at the World Airline Awards 2023. From the Qatari capital it flies to 170 destinations worldwide.

"With the additional Qatar Airways flights, passengers from Malaga and Andalucía will once again be able to travel to some of the most popular destinations around the world, such as Bangkok, Manila, Shanghai, Maldives and Phuket," said Odone.

This increase in operations is part of a plan to improve Qatar Airways' connectivity from Spain, which includes an increase in frequencies from Madrid, thanks to the business agreement with Iberia, which operates one of the three daily flights between the Spanish capital and Qatar, and an increase to three daily flights from Barcelona, matching pre-pandemic levels.

"Spain is a very important destination for Qatar Airways' expansion strategy and, thanks to our ever-growing global network of destinations, we have a wide choice for all our passengers along with our incredible in-flight experience," said Odone.